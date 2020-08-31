Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 376 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $38.65 on Monday, reaching $1,140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.71. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

