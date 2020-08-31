Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,010 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

