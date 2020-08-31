Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,081,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $125.62. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

