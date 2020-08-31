Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 308 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 243,478 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

