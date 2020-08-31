Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,425 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,193 shares of company stock worth $15,573,477 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

