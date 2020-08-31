Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R David Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

