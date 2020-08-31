EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EHang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

EHang stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $443.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EHang will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

