EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDPFY. ValuEngine cut EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Santander raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

