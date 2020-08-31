E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

EONGY stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.