Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

DY opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,911. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

