DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & Five9 (NYSE:FIVN) Head to Head Contrast

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DXC Technology and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 6 4 0 2.27 Five9 1 5 11 0 2.59

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $116.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $19.58 billion 0.27 -$5.37 billion $5.58 3.68 Five9 $328.01 million 24.99 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,045.50

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -29.90% 14.79% 3.67% Five9 -6.54% 0.67% 0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Five9 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

