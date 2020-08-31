Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $81.37. 42,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,438. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

