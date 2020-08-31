DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

