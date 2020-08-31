Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $109,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares in the company, valued at $101,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,667 shares of company stock worth $1,567,588 and sold 60,830 shares worth $905,723. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

