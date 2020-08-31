Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

