Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

DLTR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $4,700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,531,000 after buying an additional 146,046 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 403,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 145,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

