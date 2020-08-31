Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.14. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after buying an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after buying an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

