Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.33.

DOCU opened at $215.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23. Docusign has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the sale, the executive now owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,145,939.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

