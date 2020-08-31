Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Gap Down to $34.04

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $31.45. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 83.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 3,409.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

