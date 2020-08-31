Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

LON DPLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,874.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,777.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

