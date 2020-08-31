Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,874.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,777.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

