Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

