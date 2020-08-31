Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.72.

Shares of DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dell by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Dell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dell by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

