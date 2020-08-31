Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $314,996.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,330 shares of company stock worth $6,241,931. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

