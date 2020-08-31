David Jenkinson Sells 65,000 Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £1,747,200 ($2,283,026.26).

David Jenkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of Persimmon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($34.26), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,713,053.70).

On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($32.37), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,899,413.79).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,545.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,380.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,192 ($28.64) to GBX 2,684 ($35.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,820 ($36.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,830 ($36.98) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,764.93 ($36.13).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

