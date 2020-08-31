Dana C. Russell Sells 221,348 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $6,213,238.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,467,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VSLR opened at $30.52 on Monday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 493,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 478,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

