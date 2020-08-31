Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 455 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.25. 9,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

