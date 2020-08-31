Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.28. 153,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.