Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Dai has a total market cap of $439.17 million and approximately $67.31 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008633 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 433,765,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,388,817 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

