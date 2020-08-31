DAEX Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $29,528.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.24 or 0.05682826 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

