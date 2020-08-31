Culp (CULP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $11.66. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Culp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

