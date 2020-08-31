Crowdstrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Crowdstrike to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crowdstrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $118.64 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,913,412 shares of company stock worth $922,457,140. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
