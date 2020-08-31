Critical Survey: U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) versus Manning and Napier (NASDAQ:MN)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Manning and Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19% Manning and Napier 2.23% 9.93% 6.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Global Investors and Manning and Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning and Napier has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Manning and Napier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Manning and Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 10.69 -$3.39 million N/A N/A Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.51 $1.43 million $0.17 25.29

Manning and Napier has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Manning and Napier beats U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

