Critical Survey: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 2 0 3.00 HBT Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and HBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 1.71 $10.87 million $1.95 9.13 HBT Financial $176.49 million 1.91 $66.86 million $3.43 3.57

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 18.85% 13.22% 1.53% HBT Financial 28.66% 14.64% 1.53%

Summary

HBT Financial beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; agricultural loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. In addition, the company offers wealth management and mortgage loan services. It operates 22 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brands. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, agricultural and farmland, multi-family, and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; and specialized farm management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services, as well as originates and sells conventional residential mortgage loans. It operates 61 full-service and 3 limited-service branch locations. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

