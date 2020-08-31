Critical Contrast: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blucora and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.90%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.80 $48.15 million $1.85 6.48 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.61 $61.60 million $1.12 11.90

Oportun Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -43.01% 4.84% 2.32% Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Summary

Blucora beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

