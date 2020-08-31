Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.30. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

