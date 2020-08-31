Credits Trading Down 10.2% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $36,227.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, COSS and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00027698 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, Mercatox, LBank, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.