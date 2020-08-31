Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.45.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

