Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of BREW stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

