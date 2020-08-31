Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $26,950.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00140181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.01661269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00176253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.78 or 3.06128937 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

