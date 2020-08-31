Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Countplus’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Countplus has a twelve month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of A$1.34 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.
Countplus Company Profile
