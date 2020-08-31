Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Countplus’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Countplus has a twelve month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of A$1.34 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

