Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coty by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Coty by 24.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.