Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Costa Group has a 1-year low of A$2.32 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of A$3.52 ($2.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.84.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

