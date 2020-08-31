CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.30. CorMedix shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 22,502 shares traded.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

In other CorMedix news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong bought 27,500 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,975.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 67,768 shares of company stock valued at $299,954 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.