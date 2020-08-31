Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.81. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$58.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.