Contrasting Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) & VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

1.7% of VirTra Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and VirTra Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.37%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 6.22 -$3.14 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.36 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -329.00

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.