Comparing Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) & Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -24.57% -54.74% -4.44% Descartes Systems Group 12.27% 5.02% 4.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talend and Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 4 0 3.00 Descartes Systems Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Talend currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $48.56, indicating a potential downside of 20.58%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Descartes Systems Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 4.95 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -57.19 Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 15.85 $37.00 million $0.45 135.87

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Talend has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Talend on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

