Comparing EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Apache (OTCMKTS:APA)

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EP Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EP Energy and Apache’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $820.00 million 0.01 -$943.00 million N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 0.89 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

EP Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EP Energy and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 1 12 8 0 2.33

Apache has a consensus target price of $17.37, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than EP Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -115.00% N/A -6.82% Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47%

Summary

Apache beats EP Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

