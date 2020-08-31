Comparing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sitime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 3 5 0 2.44 Sitime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $79.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Sitime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sitime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 2.79 $159.50 million N/A N/A Sitime $84.07 million 13.43 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -108.00

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 13.47% 16.75% 12.79% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Sitime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

