Comparing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 23.81% 8.39% 1.14% Lakeland Financial 32.49% 13.38% 1.58%

Risk and Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 1.90 $21.44 million $1.59 7.61 Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 4.56 $87.05 million $3.38 13.66

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

